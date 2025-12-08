403
ECOWAS Orders Deployment of Regional Standby Force to Benin
(MENAFN) ECOWAS authorized the immediate mobilization of a multinational military force to Benin on Sunday, responding swiftly to an attempted overthrow that threatened the nation's democratic institutions.
The regional intervention force will draw personnel from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Ghana, the bloc confirmed in an official statement. The mission aims to safeguard Benin's constitutional framework and national sovereignty alongside local government and military forces.
This deployment directive follows ECOWAS's earlier commitment to defend Benin through whatever means prove necessary, including armed regional intervention to uphold democratic governance and territorial boundaries.
Nigeria has already scrambled Air Force combat aircraft to Benin after receiving two urgent assistance requests from Beninese authorities, confirmed Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.
The initial appeal, transmitted through Benin's Foreign Ministry, demanded immediate aerial support given the crisis's severity and time-sensitive nature. The mission targeted insurgents who had seized control of the national television headquarters and a strategic military installation.
A subsequent request sought Nigerian air assets for reconnaissance missions and rapid-response operations, with tactical command remaining under Beninese direction.
Benin additionally petitioned for Nigerian ground troops to execute operations exclusively authorized by Beninese military command, focusing on safeguarding constitutional bodies and neutralizing armed factions.
Rebel soldiers announced through state media Sunday that they had deposed President Patrice Talon and elevated Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to head a freshly created transitional military authority for national reconstruction.
Interior Minister Alassane Seidou swiftly countered via national television, declaring that security forces had crushed the insurgency orchestrated by a limited contingent of mutinous troops. He urged the population to maintain regular schedules.
President Talon addressed the nation later Sunday through a local broadcaster, asserting complete operational control over the security situation and encouraging residents to return to everyday routines.
The destabilization effort surfaces just weeks after Guinea-Bissau experienced a military takeover in late November that positioned Gen. Horta Inta-A as transitional leader.
