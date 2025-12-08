403
DR Congo, Rwanda Sign "Historic" Peace Deal
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda formalized a "historic" peace and economic pact on Thursday, facilitated by the United States, aiming to halt conflict in eastern Congo.
"Today, we commit to stopping decades of violence and bloodshed, and to begin a new era of harmony and cooperation between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda," US President Donald Trump stated prior to the signing ceremony in Washington, DC.
The event saw participation from both Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
When questioned about the withdrawal timeline for troops from Congo, Trump responded: “I think you're going to see very quick and very quickly."
He praised both Tshisekedi and Kagame as "great leaders" and expressed optimism about immediate outcomes: "I think you'll see very immediate results. I have confidence that that's what's going to happen."
Trump described the agreement as the US "settling a war that's been going on for decades" and noted that the two leaders spent "a lot of time backstage" at the White House engaging in discussions.
Calling the occasion "a very important" and "an amazing day for Africa," Trump also extended gratitude to Tshisekedi and Kagame for successfully reaching the deal.
