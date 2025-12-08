War Update: 164 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day, 53 In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, with operational data as of 08:00 on Monday, December 8, Ukrinform reports.

“A total of 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out two missile strikes and 67 airstrikes, launched six rockets, and dropped 182 glide bombs. In addition, there were 4,180 artillery shellings, including 85 from multiple launch rocket systems, and 6,568 kamikaze drones were used.

Airstrikes hit areas near the settlements of Yurieve (Sumy region), Podoly (Kharkiv region), and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 17 glide bombs, and conducted 168 shellings, including three from MLRS.



In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, two enemy attacks occurred; Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults toward Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians attacked 16 times, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Serednie, Derylove, Zarichne, Myrne, and toward Oleksandrivka, Stavky, and Torske.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there was one combat engagement near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 18 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 enemy assaults near Nove Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, as well as Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and Filiia.



In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy conducted 14 attacks near Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Zlahoda, Krasnohirsk, Pryvilne, Solodke, and toward Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks near Rybne, Radisne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zelene, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted two breakthroughs toward Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck five clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

As Ukrinform reported, total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to December 8, 2025, amount to approximately 1,181,680 personnel, including 810 killed over the past day.

