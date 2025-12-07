403
AI Adoption Reshaping Workforce Structures: Half Of Employers Use It To Optimise Headcount
The survey shows that 58% of employers have introduced AI in the workplace, and 49% of these implementations were aimed at optimising headcount. Another 20% of employers are planning to implement AI integration.
These are some of the key findings on employees and companies in Hong Kong, based on the world's most trusted talent solutions company Robert Walters' Global Salary Survey 2026, an authoritative analysis and benchmark of salary trends.
Automation impacts support and IT roles while fuelling demand for AI talent
According to Robert Walters, employers report that functions such as administration and business support (38%), IT and digital transformation (35%), and accounting and finance (26%) are most impacted by automation. At the same time, demand is rising for specialists in data science, machine learning, and AI product development.
"Globally, companies are accelerating AI adoption to drive efficiency and innovation. Recent moves by major firms underscore the scale of transformation underway," said John Mullally, Managing Director of Robert Walters Hong Kong. "AI development is accelerating across Hong Kong, supported by government initiatives to position AI as a pillar industry, yet talent shortages and governance gaps remain, making reskilling and strategic workforce planning more critical than ever."
Critical thinking & fact checking matters the most in an AI workforce
Employers believe the most critical skills for an AI-driven workplace go beyond technical know-how. While machine learning expertise (31%) is important, human capabilities such as critical thinking & fact checking (61%), data analysis (58%), creativity (43%), and ethical decision-making (34%) are indispensable for interpreting AI outputs, ensuring fairness, and driving innovation. This reflects a shift from transactional tasks to roles that combine technology with judgment and creativity.
On the employee's side, 65% of them believe AI will positively impact their careers. Only 38% of professionals fear job displacement.
"AI is changing the shape of careers, not eliminating them," said John Mullally. "We're seeing fewer roles in some areas, but faster progression for those who adapt and acquire new skills. The future belongs to professionals who combine technical literacy with human-centric capabilities."
AI accelerates skills evolution
The survey reveals that over half of employers (53%) expect more than a quarter of their workforce will need new skills due to AI, and 26% anticipate reskilling for more than half their employees. Meanwhile, professionals are already taking steps to future-proof their careers. Nearly half (48%) have already pursued AI-related training, and 30% plan to start soon. Another 17% have researched industries where AI is creating new opportunities, signalling a proactive approach to career development.
However, concerns remain. 42% worry about keeping pace with AI skills due to limited training opportunities, while 40% cite accountability for AI-driven decisions as a challenge. This underscores the need for employers to invest in structured learning pathways and transparent governance.
"As AI adoption accelerates, companies that invest in reskilling and ethical AI practices will gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent," said John Mullaly. "Technology can improve efficiency, but growth still depends on people. The real challenge for employers is finding the right balance between automation and developing their workforce."
58% of employers have introduced AI in the workplace, 49% of them with an objective to optimise headcount.
Administration & business support (38%), IT & digital transformation (35%), and accounting & finance (26%) are the functions most impacted.
53% of employers expect more than a quarter of their workforce will need reskilling due to AI, and 26% anticipate reskilling for over half their employees.
Critical skills for an AI-driven workplace include critical thinking & fact checking (62%), data analysis (60%), and creativity (42%).
Nearly half (49%) of professionals have already pursued AI-related training, and 16% have researched industries where new opportunities are emerging.
65% of professionals believe AI will positively impact their careers.
