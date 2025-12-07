403
'Reputation Warfare' Dima Raketa's New Book Exposes The Harsh Reality Of Online Image
Multiple award-winning entrepreneur and reputation management expert Dima Raketa has released his new book, Reputation Warfare: Found. Rated. Blamed., now available on Amazon. Known for reshaping how brands approach trust and visibility online, Dima Raketa presents his personal vision of modern reputation - a system where every opinion matters and every mistake is magnified. In Reputation Warfare: Found. Rated. Blamed., Dima Raketa introduces his original framework, the Reputation Pyramid, a model that explains how credibility is built, maintained, and lost across seven levels - from service quality to long-term legacy. The book also explores real cases of global corporate crises from recent years, illustrating how digital perception can turn from an asset into a liability within hours. Drawing from more than 15 years of experience working across 20+ countries, Dima Raketa offers readers practical tools and insights for navigating the modern reputation landscape - from managing online reviews to rebuilding public trust in the age of algorithms and AI. “I've been moving toward this book for a good minute, and I'm genuinely proud to finally share it with a wide audience,” says Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.“It combines everything I've learned - practical skills, real cases, and lessons collected over decades in different markets and under very different conditions. This book isn't theory - it's experience you can apply.” Reputation Warfare: Found. Rated. Blamed. is now available worldwide on Amazon in both print and Kindle editions. Read Reputation Warfare: Found. Rated. Blamed
