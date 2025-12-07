'Reputation Warfare' Dima Raketa's New Book Exposes The Harsh Reality Of Online Image

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Award-winning entrepreneur and CEO of Reputation House Dima Raketa has released his new book, Reputation Warfare: Found. Rated. Blamed., that is now available on Amazon

Multiple award-winning entrepreneur and reputation management expert Dima Raketa has released his new book,now available on Amazon. Known for reshaping how brands approach trust and visibility online, Dima Raketa presents his personal vision of modern reputation - a system where every opinion matters and every mistake is magnified.

In, Dima Raketa introduces his original framework, the Reputation Pyramid, a model that explains how credibility is built, maintained, and lost across seven levels - from service quality to long-term legacy. The book also explores real cases of global corporate crises from recent years, illustrating how digital perception can turn from an asset into a liability within hours.

Drawing from more than 15 years of experience working across 20+ countries, Dima Raketa offers readers practical tools and insights for navigating the modern reputation landscape - from managing online reviews to rebuilding public trust in the age of algorithms and AI.

"I've been moving toward this book for a good minute, and I'm genuinely proud to finally share it with a wide audience," said Dima Raketa. "It combines everything I've learned - practical skills, real cases, and lessons collected over decades in different markets and under very different conditions. This book isn't theory - it's experience you can apply."

is now available worldwide on Amazon in both print and Kindle editions.

