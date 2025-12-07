Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: F1 Title Contenders Shake Hands Before The Gloves Go On

Formula One's three title contenders shook hands before saluting their fans ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand prix on Sunday.

Red Bull's reigning four-times champion Max Verstappen starts on pole position with McLaren's championship leader Lando Norris second on the grid and teammate Oscar Piastri third.

"I'm feeling good," said Verstappen before the drivers' parade around the Yas Marina circuit and after an end of season photograph with all 20 racers.

"Now we're just very excited to go racing out there. Hopefully we can just do our race, but at the same time I'll be looking behind to see what's going on out there."

Norris, 12 points clear of Verstappen and a further four ahead of Piastri, said he had slept surprisingly well and was ready to go.

"I'm excited, it's incredible, a big moment for all of us. Obviously one of us, this guy here (Verstappen) has done it many times before but this is what we've been waiting for our whole lives," added the Briton.

Piastri said he still had hope of being champion.

"There are a few things to happen but it wouldn't be the first time in my history that things have happened," he added.

All three have won seven races each this season. Verstappen and Norris are both past winners under the Abu Dhabi floodlights.