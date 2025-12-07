Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding With Palash Muchhal Called Off

After weeks of speculation, Indian World Cup-winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana has finally broken her silence to address the rumours, confirming that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal have been called off.

The clarification came in a candid social media post, in which Mandhana acknowledged the ongoing chatter surrounding her personal life and set the record straight.

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," Mandhana wrote. "I am a very private person and would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 25-year-old star said that her focus remains on cricket. "I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward,” she added.

According to Indian media reports, Mandhana's father was rushed to the hospital on the night of the planned wedding, and later, her Palash was also admitted under urgent medical circumstances. Some Indian outlets further speculated allegations of infidelity involving her fiancé, which allegedly led to the cancellation.

Palash also issued a statement, calling the rumours about infidelity baseless:“I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me.”

He added that it has been a difficult phase:“I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences.”

He also warned of legal action against those spreading unverified news.“My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."