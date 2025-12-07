Pakistan: People Face Difficulties As Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Balochistan Yet Again

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Dec 7 (IANS) The Pakistani authorities have once again suspended mobile phone internet services in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, causing problems for people who depend on internet for work, studies and communication, local media reported.

As per reports, disruptions in mobile internet services started in Quetta on Tuesday. According to government officials, the decision to suspend internet services in Balochistan has been taken due to "security concerns," The Balochistan Post reported. They did not mention how long the restrictions would remain in effect.

It is not the first time that mobile internet services have been suspended in Balochistan.

Earlier in November, authorities suspended mobile phone internet services for three days in several districts of the province, including Quetta and Chaman, citing security concerns. The suspension had disrupted communication, business activity and daily life of residents in Balochistan.

Authorities had said that they had suspended mobile internet services in Quetta as part of "precautionary measures". According to the Balochistan Home Department sources, mobile internet data service was suspended in various districts for three days, Pakistan's Samaa TV reported. Locals had said that they were facing severe difficulties due to the internet shutdown.

Earlier in October, the Balochistan government suspended mobile data services in Quetta for 24 hours due to the "peculiar law and order situation". In a letter sent on October 30, the Balochistan government requested the federal Ministry of Interior that the relevant authorities be directed to suspend 3G/4G internet services in Quetta on October 31 for 24 hours, the Dawn reported. The letter stated: "Owing to the peculiar law and order situation and threat perceptions, the services of 3G and 4G services are required to be jammed in the district Quetta."

Similarly, in August, the Pakistani authorities suspended mobile data services in Balochistan, citing "security reasons". Education, online businesses and media reporting had faced widespread disruptions in Balochistan due to the suspension of internet services in August. Officials had said that the decision was taken on the security agencies' recommendation, keeping in view rising tensions, especially around Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan.

At the time, students, business owners, journalists, and human rights organisations had criticised the government's decision. Students enrolled in online classes had said that they were unable to attend lectures or submit assignments, with the situation more severe in rural areas, where students already have limited educational resources. Freelancers and entrepreneurs in Quetta, Turbat, Khuzdar, and Panjgur had reported that their livelihoods had been brought to a standstill due to the suspension of internet services.