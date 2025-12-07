Babri Masjid In Bengal: Manjhi Warns Against 'Frenzy', JD(U) Objects

Political Backlash Over Mosque Foundation

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, in reference to the laying of the foundation of Babri Masjid in Beldanga, West Bengal by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, said on Sunday that there is no fault in building a temple or mosque, unless the purpose is to spread religious 'frenzy'. Manjhi said that such a purpose can disturb the concept of Sarva Dharma Sampann (equality and harmony of all religions).

"There is no fault in building a temple or a mosque, but if they are building Babri Masjid to spread religious frenzy, then it is wrong. There is no issue in building a temple; many temples and mosques are being built. But if appeasement or communal politics is involved, then the concept of Sarva Dharma Sampann (equality and harmony of all religions) will be disturbed," Manjhi said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader and MLC Khalid Anwar rejected the Babri Mosque foundation event in West Bengal led by suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir, terming the latter as "Fringe elements" of the society. Anwar said that the leaders like Kabir can build this mosque in Hyderabad, Bengal, or anywhere else as their political office, but not as a mosque. "They are fringe elements of society. A place of worship cannot be built on religious tension or dispute. I am glad that Indian Muslims are rejecting Humayun Kabir's decision. They may build this mosque in Hyderabad, Bengal, or anywhere else as their political office, but not as a mosque..." he stated.

Humayun Kabir Defends Construction

Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on Saturday, amid widespread criticism. He had drawn attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the Murshidabad gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction, "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right."

Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall. He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built."(ANI)

