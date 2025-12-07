403
Türkiye’s Fidan Holds Talks with Somali Leader in Doha
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conducted a bilateral meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Sunday on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry announced.
Officials declined to disclose additional details regarding the substance of the discussions between the two leaders.
The 23rd Doha Forum commenced Saturday in Qatar's capital under the banner "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress."
The 48-hour gathering has assembled senior government officials and prominent international figures, including Fidan, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Anadolu serves as the forum's global communications partner for the event.
The diplomatic encounter between Türkiye and Somalia comes amid ongoing cooperation between Ankara and Mogadishu on security, development, and regional stability initiatives. The meeting provides an opportunity for both nations to coordinate positions on matters affecting the Horn of Africa and broader international concerns being addressed at the high-profile Qatari summit.
