Türkiye Hails Peace Accord Between DRC, Rwanda
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Friday expressed its approval of a newly reached peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.
"We welcome the signing of 'Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity' between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda," stated the Foreign Ministry in an official announcement.
The ministry also highlighted its appreciation for the diplomatic initiatives of all parties involved, emphasizing the contributions of the USA and Qatar.
“We commend the diplomatic efforts of all actors involved in the process, particularly the USA and Qatar," the statement added.
Türkiye voiced optimism that the accords will play a role in achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict in eastern Congo and in fostering stability across the Great Lakes Region.
“Türkiye will continue to support the efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in Africa,” the ministry affirmed.
The agreement, signed on Thursday by the leaders of Congo and Rwanda, was facilitated by the US and focuses on both peace and economic cooperation.
It seeks to bring an end to the ongoing fighting in eastern Congo, where a protracted M23 rebel offensive has caused significant instability in the area.
