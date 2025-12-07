Palaash Muchhal Breaks Silence On Split With Cricketer Smriti Mandhana

Palaash Muchhal Breaks Silence, Threatens Legal Action Over Rumours

Amid the ongoing speculations surrounding their personal lives, music composer Palaash Muchhal has broken his silence after calling off his wedding with India cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Taking to Instagram story, Palaash shared a long note confirming his separation from Mandhana and wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship."

In a strong response to the rumours about the circumstances that initially halted their wedding celebrations, Palaash described them as "baseless" and "defamatory" and warned of taking strict legal action. "It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content," he wrote. To conclude, the singer-composer expressed gratitude to those who supported him during the difficult phase.

Smriti Mandhana Confirms Split, Asks for Privacy

Prior to him, Smriti Mandhana also shared her first reaction to the development. Stating that he felt compelled to address the growing rumours following the abrupt postponement of the ceremony last month, the India women's cricket team vice-captain said, " I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana posts on Instagram, "...I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect... twitter/yzCPxO8ePm - ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

Original Ceremony Postponed Due to Family Emergency

The wedding was originally scheduled for November 23, 2025, but the ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill on the day of the ceremony in Sangli. He reportedly experienced "symptoms of a heart attack" and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital. (ANI)

