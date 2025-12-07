Prime Minister Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met separately on Sunday with Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) HE Deemah Al Yahya; President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) HE Ban Ki-moon; President and CEO of the World Economic Forum HE Borge Brende, on the sidelines of the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum 2025.
During the meetings, they discussed cooperation relations and avenues for strengthening and developing them. They also exchanged views on issues on the forum's agenda and discussed several topics of mutual interest.
