Wall Street Ends Week Higher Amid Potential Fed Rate Cut
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange concluded the week on a positive note on Friday, lifted by anticipation that the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates in the upcoming week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.22%, or 104.05 points, finishing at 47,954.99.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq increased 0.99%, or 72.99 points, reaching 23,578.13, and the S&P 500 gained 0.19%, or 13.28 points, to close at 6,870.40.
The Volatility Index (VIX), commonly referred to as the "fear index," declined 2.34% to 15.41, reflecting reduced market uncertainty.
Investors assessed macroeconomic figures ahead of the Fed's monetary policy meeting next week, leading equity markets to maintain an upward trajectory.
Data published earlier this week offered mixed signals regarding the labor market, while the most recent releases provided insights into inflation trends.
According to data from the US Commerce Department, personal consumption expenditures in the country increased by 0.3% in September, matching analysts' projections.
The core personal consumption expenditures price index, regarded by the Fed as an inflation gauge and excluding food and energy prices, rose 0.2% on a monthly basis and 2.8% annually in September.
The index, which grew in line with monthly expectations, had been anticipated to rise 2.9% year-over-year. In comparison, it increased 0.2% monthly and 2.9% yearly in August.
