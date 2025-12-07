Nobel Laureate Matviichuk Urges Germany To Provide Ukraine With Taurus Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by DW.

Matviichuk noted that it takes Russian missiles less than a minute to reach, for example, a school in Kharkiv.

“The only way to prevent this is to stop these missiles while they are still at a military airfield in Russia. For that, we need Taurus,” she told the media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) in an interview.

As stated, the human rights defender urged Germany to more thoroughly analyse the mistakes the country had made in its relations with Russia, particularly highlighting cases of bribery of the German elite during the construction of the gas pipeline.

In her view, until 2022, Germany - like the civilised world in general - allowed Moscow to act with impunity for far too long.

“Russian war crimes in Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia, Mali, Libya, Syria - no one was held accountable,” Matviichuk emphasised, calling on Berlin to act more decisively now by reassessing its overall policy toward Moscow.

“We are living in times that test all of us for genuine leadership, genuine courage, and genuine responsibility,” she stated.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz did not oppose supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine. However, after taking office, he has not made the corresponding decision.

War update: 161 clashes on frontline; Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors remain most intense

As reported by Ukrinform in November, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that discussing the deployment of German troops to ensure a ceasefire - should one be reached in Ukraine - is premature, and the possibility of transferring long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine is not on the agenda

Ukrinform's photos are available for purchase here.