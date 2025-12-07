403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Isaac Herzog Resists Trump’s Push for Netanyahu Pardon
(MENAFN) Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, on Saturday resisted US President Donald Trump’s call to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid his corruption trial.
In an interview with a media outlet, Herzog confirmed that his office had indeed received a pardon petition from Netanyahu and noted that it is undergoing “a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on.”
He described the request as “certainly an extraordinary request” and emphasized that in considering it, he will prioritize “the best interest of the Israeli people.”
Rejecting Trump’s influence, Herzog acknowledged the US president’s friendship and opinions but underlined that Israel’s institutions function independently.
“Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements,” he remarked.
When asked about the potential fallout of denying the pardon, Herzog reassured that Israel’s ties with the US and with Trump remain “warm,” noting that the matter should be seen in the correct context and cautioning against “doomsday analysis.”
Looking ahead to Israel’s elections scheduled for next year, Herzog identified the central issue as “how Israelis view the future of the relationship with the Palestinians.”
Meanwhile, Israeli prosecutors resumed questioning Netanyahu in court on Wednesday concerning the corruption allegations leveled against him.
In an interview with a media outlet, Herzog confirmed that his office had indeed received a pardon petition from Netanyahu and noted that it is undergoing “a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on.”
He described the request as “certainly an extraordinary request” and emphasized that in considering it, he will prioritize “the best interest of the Israeli people.”
Rejecting Trump’s influence, Herzog acknowledged the US president’s friendship and opinions but underlined that Israel’s institutions function independently.
“Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements,” he remarked.
When asked about the potential fallout of denying the pardon, Herzog reassured that Israel’s ties with the US and with Trump remain “warm,” noting that the matter should be seen in the correct context and cautioning against “doomsday analysis.”
Looking ahead to Israel’s elections scheduled for next year, Herzog identified the central issue as “how Israelis view the future of the relationship with the Palestinians.”
Meanwhile, Israeli prosecutors resumed questioning Netanyahu in court on Wednesday concerning the corruption allegations leveled against him.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment