Kuwait Crown Prince Receives KNG Chief, Acting PM


2025-12-07 06:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Chairman of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Sunday.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Sunday. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

