Sydney Sweeney Shares Advice For Younger Actors

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, who has been in the recent controversy surrounding her appearance for a clothing line, has some advice for aspiring actors in Hollywood.

The actress feels that the advice could come in handy to other young stars hoping to make it big in Hollywood, reports 'People' magazine.

She told 'People', "Honestly, do it as long as you love it. You gotta love it a lot, because it's really hard, and you're going to be told 'no' more than you're gonna be told 'yes'”.

She further mentioned,“You have to deal with rejection, and it's a lot. So if you love it to your core, then none of that matters because you're getting to do what you love”.

As per 'People', her first acting credits came in 2009. She later went on to star in minor roles on major television series, including 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Pretty Little Liars', before making a name for herself in the late 2010s. Some of Sweeney's star-making roles included parts in 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Sharp Objects' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood', and she gained wider notoriety for her fan-favourite portrayal of Cassie Howard in 'Euphoria'.

More recently, Sweeney has starred in 'The White Lotus', '.Immaculate', 'Anyone but You', 'Madame Web' and 'Christy', and she has production credits on various projects, including 'The Housemaid'. Her latest role, an adaptation of Freida McFadden's 2022 psychological thriller, sees her in the role of a struggling young woman who eagerly accepts a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple, played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

The actress shared that one part of trying to make it big in Hollywood stood out above the rest as a favorite for her. She said, "I loved auditioning, because I was getting to try out all these different characters”.

'The Housemaid' is set to arrive in theaters on December 19, 2025.