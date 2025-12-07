Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC Sec. Gen. Welcomes UNRWA's Renewal For Three Additional Years


2025-12-07 05:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed Sunday the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly to renew the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for three additional years, until 2029.
He clarified in a press statement that the role undertaken by UNRWA has become more important today than ever before, given the escalating challenges the Palestinian people are experiencing.
"These challenges require strengthened international efforts to provide for their basic needs, including education, health, and urgent relief aid," Al-Budaiwi stressed.
The GCC Secretary General reiterated the GCC states' support for UNRWA's projects saying that it stems from their unwavering positions and firm commitment to preserving the legitimate rights of Palestinians as well as ensuring the sustainability of UNRWA's work and enabling it to perform its duties efficiently and effectively. (end)
as


MENAFN07122025000071011013ID1110447798



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search