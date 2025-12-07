403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Sec. Gen. Welcomes UNRWA's Renewal For Three Additional Years
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed Sunday the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly to renew the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for three additional years, until 2029.
He clarified in a press statement that the role undertaken by UNRWA has become more important today than ever before, given the escalating challenges the Palestinian people are experiencing.
"These challenges require strengthened international efforts to provide for their basic needs, including education, health, and urgent relief aid," Al-Budaiwi stressed.
The GCC Secretary General reiterated the GCC states' support for UNRWA's projects saying that it stems from their unwavering positions and firm commitment to preserving the legitimate rights of Palestinians as well as ensuring the sustainability of UNRWA's work and enabling it to perform its duties efficiently and effectively. (end)
as
He clarified in a press statement that the role undertaken by UNRWA has become more important today than ever before, given the escalating challenges the Palestinian people are experiencing.
"These challenges require strengthened international efforts to provide for their basic needs, including education, health, and urgent relief aid," Al-Budaiwi stressed.
The GCC Secretary General reiterated the GCC states' support for UNRWA's projects saying that it stems from their unwavering positions and firm commitment to preserving the legitimate rights of Palestinians as well as ensuring the sustainability of UNRWA's work and enabling it to perform its duties efficiently and effectively. (end)
as
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment