Telangana Woman Sahaja Reddy Dies In US Fire Accident Indian Consulate In New York Offers Condolences

MENAFN - Live Mint) A horrifying fire accident in the United States killed a 24-year-old cybersecurity professional Sahaja Reddy Udumala from Telangana, her family confirmed on Saturday.

The Albany Police Department stated that its personnel, along with the Albany Fire Department, responded to the house fire on the morning of December 4.

The Indian Consulate General in New York condoled the untimely demise of Sahaja Reddy Udumala, an Indian national, who lost her life in a house fire incident in Albany.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with late Ms. Sahaja's family and is extending all possible assistance," the Consulate posted on X on Saturday.

She had completed her master's in cybersecurity in the US and started working there a few months ago, her uncle Udumala Bala, Archbishop of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, told PTI.

Sahaja Reddy had relocated to the US three years ago. Her family is from Jangaon district in Telangana. Her father works in IT, while her mother is a teacher.

Sahaja's family speaks out

Bala requested the state government to assist in repatriating her mortal remains to India. He added that the Telugu community in the US is providing active support to the family during this difficult time.

"She returned home from work and was asleep in her room in Albany in New York state when the fire broke out at around 11 AM on December 4 (US time)," he said.

He said that while she sustained severe burns in the incident, two other occupants of the building escaped with minor injuries. After receiving first aid in Albany, she was transferred to a hospital in New York, where she passed away following approximately 15 hours of treatment. Many Telugu students were also reportedly residing in the same building.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been initiated by Sahaja's cousin, Rathna Gopu, to help cover funeral and memorial costs, repatriation and transportation arrangements, support for the immediate family, and other expenses arising from the tragic incident.

Gopu added that Sahaja suffered severe burn injuries affecting nearly 90 percent of her body.

“She struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had. Despite all medical efforts, her condition continued to worsen, and she ultimately experienced complete organ failure, leading to her passing this morning,” Gopu said, noting that Sahaja was cherished for her kindness, resilience, the warmth she brought to everyone around her and“losing her so suddenly has left our family devastated and facing unexpected emotional and financial hardships”.

To date, more than USD 109,000 has been raised in donations toward the USD 120,000 goal.