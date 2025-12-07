Who Is Saurabh Luthra? Spotlight On 'Owner' After Deadly Goa Nightclub Fire

As Goa reels from the horrific nightclub fire in Arpora that killed at least 25 people, attention has now shifted to the man alleged to be behind the establishment: Saurabh Luthra, the name publicly mentioned by the local panchayat chief even as a formal police investigation is underway.

The blaze, which tore through Birch by Romeo Lane around midnight on Saturday, has raised explosive questions about safety lapses, illegal construction and ignored warnings, all under the shadow of a club that officials say was operating in a legal grey zone.

Owner Under Lens as Inquiry Begins

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy and confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the nightclub's owner and general manager. He also said both would be arrested.

However, the FIR does not list names yet.

Despite this, Arpora–Nagoa panchayat sarpanch Roshan Redkar said the club was "run by Saurabh Luthra," pointing directly at him as the key figure behind the now-collapsed establishment.

A LinkedIn profile under the same name lists him as "Chairman at Romeo Lane | Birch | Mama's Buoi," suggesting involvement in multiple hospitality ventures.

Luthra has not issued any public statement, and police have not yet detained the owner named in the FIR.

Disputes, Complaints and Alleged Illegal Construction

According to Sarpanch Redkar, the nightclub had been mired in disputes long before tragedy struck.

"This club was being run by Saurabh Luthra. There was a dispute between him and the landowners, and also disagreements with his business partners, which led to several complaints," he said.

Redkar added that when the panchayat investigated the property:



it did not have a construction licence

a demolition notice was issued after due process the notice was later stayed on appeal

He also highlighted that the structure stood on land that was once a salt pan, part of an eco-sensitive, coastal regulated zone where construction is banned.

Eyewitness Accounts Point to Chaos and Safety Failures

While police initially cited a cylinder blast as the cause of the blaze, witnesses tell a more complex story.

Several survivors say the fire may have started on the first floor, right above the crowded dance floor where over 100 tourists were partying at the time.

The fire spread rapidly through the club's palm-leaf décor and temporary structures, materials that burn in seconds.

A Location That Turned Deadly

The nightclub's dangerous location made rescue nearly impossible.

Built along the Arpora river backwaters, the club had:



a narrow entry and exit

no direct access for fire tenders lanes so constricted that trucks had to park 400 metres away

By the time firefighters reached the structure, it was already engulfed, and many victims had died of suffocation.

A Club Operating in the Shadows

The growing pile of allegations paints a grim picture:



No construction licence

Located in a coastal zone where building is banned

Multiple complaints from landowners and partners

Unsafe interiors No proper emergency exits

All of which now point to systemic oversight failures and raise urgent questions about how the nightclub continued operating in one of Goa's busiest nightlife belts.