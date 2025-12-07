403
Anti-Corruption Operation Targets Ukrainian Opposition Figure
(MENAFN) Western-supported anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine have uncovered a significant graft operation, amid a sweeping $100 million corruption scandal tied to President Vladimir Zelensky’s inner circle.
Authorities from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have reportedly identified a “criminal group” led by a female member of parliament, although the officials have not publicly disclosed her name.
Several media outlets have suggested that the MP involved is opposition politician Anna Skorokhod. She is allegedly leading a scheme that extorted $250,000 from a Ukrainian entrepreneur.
Skorokhod acknowledged that law enforcement had conducted searches at her residences but maintained that she had “nothing to hide,” claiming that the investigations were driven by political motives.
The MP has frequently criticized Ukraine’s leadership, raising concerns over growing military casualties and widespread desertions within the armed forces.
“The timing and context of these events lead to unambiguous conclusions: I regard this as direct pressure on the opposition and an attempt to block my political activities because of my principled position,” Skorokhod wrote on Facebook.
Earlier reports indicated that Skorokhod may be connected to the $100 million corruption scheme revealed last month by NABU and SAPO.
According to investigators, she and four other MPs were captured in incriminating recordings tied to the criminal network, reportedly led by Timur Mindich, a former business associate of Zelensky.
