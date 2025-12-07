Vin Diesel Pens Emotional Note For Acting Legend Michael Caine: 'You Taught Me Grace, Resolve'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 7 (IANS) Hollywood actor Vin Diesel is speaking up on his relationship with the acting legend Michael Caine. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with the veteran actor.

He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how Michael Caine became his strength during his testing, and how the veteran actor taught him grace, offsetting the arrogance that seeped in when he was“drowning” in fame.

He wrote,“I wanted to wait until you and your family were safely home in London before sharing this. The world saw me hand you a Lifetime Achievement Award this week. Your Wife, daughters and grandchildren watching. What they didn't see was everything else... When we first met, I was drowning in a fame I never learned to carry. You taught me grace. Resolve”.

He further mentioned that 'The Dark Knight' star taught him how to stand in my light when he didn't know how to go about it.

He also spoke about how Michael Caine came back from retirement, as he shared,“Twelve years ago, I lost someone I was not ready to lose... that the world was not ready to lose. You were there... not with words, but with purpose. You allowed me to play Kaulder. When mortality had its grip on my life, you brought immortality. 'The Last Witch Hunter' wasn't just a film, It was my resurrection. Your wife lovely Shakira embraced mine, your family became my family. This summer, three years after retiring, you came back. The words you spoke in character transcended film... like a gift of wisdom”.

“Whenever I'm at your house, I notice the walls. Only photographs of family. Not legends or movies, just family. That is not simplicity. That is a declaration. And once, in a room full of Nolan, Poitier, and Hollywood royalty, you stood and introduced me as your son. Powerful moment. We're just two kids from nothing, dreamers who became something. You said I speak to the world, but Michael... you speak to eternity. I love you. Forever”, he added.