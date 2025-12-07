403
Russia Pledges Unlimited Space Technology Support to India
(MENAFN) Russia has indicated it sees no restrictions on sharing its space technology and expertise with India, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who highlighted multiple areas where Moscow is ready to assist in advancing India’s space initiatives.
During an interview with a news agency on the occasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India, Manturov stated that Russia is willing to supply a range of technology and equipment, including spacesuits and specialized seats for spaceflights, as part of its strategic collaboration with New Delhi.
“It is no secret that we trained Indian cosmonauts,” Manturov told the news agency. “In this area, our competence allows us to share our work, and given the privileged level of strategic cooperation with India, we have no limits in this sphere on providing the scientific and technological solutions that will allow our Indian colleagues to implement their program faster.”
He noted that Russia and India are investigating possible opportunities for joint projects in the civilian space sector, with both nations showing interest in intensifying cooperation.
This effort encompasses the coordination of ground infrastructure for satellites as well as initiatives to integrate Russia’s GLONASS navigation system with India’s NavIC network.
Regarding crewed space missions, Manturov mentioned that operating in “one orbit” could facilitate “joint scientific and technical experiments” and “joint expeditions.”
Manturov further emphasized that space collaboration should remain insulated from political conflicts.
He referred to a recent Soyuz 2 mission involving an American NASA astronaut, pointing out that launches alternate between US territory with Russian participation and Baikonur with US involvement.
