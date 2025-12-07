Saudi Creatives Shine In Starbucks Design Competition Celebrating Year Of The Handicraft

Starbucks and the Ministry of Culture mark four years of collaboration on a design contest that turns Saudi craft traditions into contemporary art - bringing cultural pride to every cup

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – December, 2025 – Starbucks at Alshaya Group, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, has announced the winners of the 2025 Starbucks Design Competition, an annual initiative inviting Saudi artists to interpret the Ministry's cultural theme through original artwork. This year's theme,“Year of the Handicraft”, inspired designs that celebrate Saudi craft heritage through modern creativity. The first-place design by Adel Alahmady will appear on Starbucks cups nationwide early next year.

Alahmady's winning design, titled“Hurafna” (“Our Crafts”), blends motifs from Saudi craft traditions into a modern composition that reflects pride in heritage.“I wanted the design to honor the crafts we grew up with and present them in a way that feels familiar,” he explained.“This experience reminded me that creativity thrives when you have passion and support.”

Second place went to Abeer Almalki for a design reimagining palm-frond weaving and basketry - crafts rich in cultural meaning. Her artwork reflects how Saudi traditions carry stories across generations.“Even simple ideas can become something beautiful when you believe in them,” she said.

Third place winner Wedad Alotaibi drew inspiration from the handmade work of mothers and grandmothers, capturing the warmth and authenticity of traditional craft details found in Saudi homes.“Being recognized for artwork inspired by the women in my family is something I will always cherish,” she said.

Mohammad Mahmoud Al Najjar, Senior Vice President of Starbucks at Alshaya Group, said:“We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Culture on this annual competition. Each year, we witness incredible creativity from artists across the Kingdom, and we are privileged to share their work with customers while celebrating the cultural identity that inspires these designs.”

Starbucks is deeply rooted in Saudi Arabia's cultural fabric, not just as a place for connection but as a brand committed to empowering communities. Through initiatives like the Cup Design Competition and partnerships with organizations that champion local talent, Starbucks supports the Kingdom's vision for cultural preservation and creative growth - celebrating heritage while inspiring future generations.

Now in its fourth year, the competition evolves with the Ministry's cultural themes, inviting artists to explore new aspects of Saudi identity and giving creative voices a national platform. This year's winning design will feature on Starbucks cups, marking another chapter in the celebration of Saudi artistry and cultural pride.

