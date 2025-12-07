Help Poor Muslims, Don't Build Mosque In Babar's Name: BJP's Ghosh

BJP Leader's Advice to Suspended TMC MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir should form his own party to help underprivileged muslims instead of trying to erect a mosque in the name of Babar. The BJP leader said that "society will never accept a mosque in the name of Babar", so he should focus on helping the muslims who are underprivileged in West Bengal. "I want to ask Humayun Kabir to make a different party and fight for the Muslims of West Bengal who are very unprivileged, and try to develop them. Don't make a mosque after the name of Babar, the society here would not accept it," Ghosh told ANI.

TMC MLA Defends Mosque Construction

On Saturday, the suspended TMC MLA, Humayun Kabir, laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, amid widespread criticism from multiple political parties. He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Citing Constitutional Rights and Legal Challenges

Addressing the gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. "Five cases have been filed against me, but no one can stop someone with whom Allah is. The court has also clearly stated that it is written in the Constitution of India that one can build a mosque; it is a right," he said.

Project Details and Commitment

Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall.

He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims, the Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built."

