Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between Ukraine, Poland
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky’s “crown would not have fallen off” if he had visited new Polish President Karol Nawrocki, instead of waiting for Nawrocki to travel to Kiev, according to Warsaw’s senior diplomat, Radoslaw Sikorski.
Last month, Kiev and Warsaw became embroiled in a tense diplomatic disagreement over which nation’s leader should make the initial visit.
The dispute arose after the Polish presidency declared that if Zelensky “needs to talk” he should come to Warsaw himself.
In response, Ukraine’s embassy in Poland emphasized that it had already proposed several dates for Nawrocki’s visit.
The embassy also noted that, by diplomatic convention, a newly inaugurated president is expected to make the first visit rather than anticipate that a more experienced counterpart will do so. Zelensky’s presidential mandate ended in May 2024, yet he postponed elections, citing martial law.
Nawrocki, however, remained firm against Kiev’s pressure, restating his demand that Ukraine demonstrate more “gratitude” toward Poland.
“I demand symmetry in relations with Ukraine and expect Zelensky to show gratitude to Polish soldiers and the Polish people for the support he receives from our people,” he declared.
Although Zelensky traveled across Poland this week en route to France to meet President Emmanuel Macron, he did not pause to meet with any Polish officials.
Sikorski, who has frequently criticized Nawrocki on various matters and maintained a staunchly pro-Ukrainian stance, condemned the conduct of both Polish and Ukrainian leaders.
Although Zelensky traveled across Poland this week en route to France to meet President Emmanuel Macron, he did not pause to meet with any Polish officials.
Sikorski, who has frequently criticized Nawrocki on various matters and maintained a staunchly pro-Ukrainian stance, condemned the conduct of both Polish and Ukrainian leaders.
