403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump claims major drop in drug smuggling, eyes land operations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that illegal drugs entering the country by sea have decreased by 94% and revealed plans to implement similar enforcement measures on land.
"I'm trying to figure out who the other 6% is, because frankly, I think ... they got to be the bravest people," he said in Washington at the State Department’s Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner, referring to those still attempting to smuggle drugs into the United States.
Trump explained that land operations would follow a comparable approach, stating: "We know every route, we know every house, we know where they live. We know everything about them."
Critics have argued that Trump often inflates or fabricates statistics to enhance his image.
Describing drug trafficking as "like a terrible war," Trump suggested that illegal drugs were responsible for 300,000 deaths last year and pledged to prevent such outcomes. Since September, US forces have carried out at least 22 strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific on vessels suspected of transporting narcotics, reportedly killing at least 87 people.
Lawmakers have questioned both the effectiveness and legality of these operations, noting that the administration has not publicly proven that the targeted boats were carrying drugs and that those killed were not given an opportunity to defend themselves.
Earlier in the day, Trump presented gold medallions to actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, members of the rock band Kiss, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Michael Crawford, and musician George Strait as part of the annual Kennedy Center Honors. The event, hosted by the State Department, celebrates individuals for their lifetime contributions to American performing arts.
Speaking at the dinner, the US Secretary of State praised the honorees, stating they have elevated America’s global standing and served as cultural ambassadors. "One of the great American exports is our culture and our talent. It inspires the world," he said, adding that many people first encounter the United States through its cultural output. "They call it 'soft power,' but what it really means is the influence of our culture ... (to) people around the world," he said.
Trump earlier this year drew controversy by taking control of the Kennedy Center, removing its board of trustees, and installing supporters. He also claimed to have had a major role in selecting this year’s honorees to his personal preference.
"I'm trying to figure out who the other 6% is, because frankly, I think ... they got to be the bravest people," he said in Washington at the State Department’s Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner, referring to those still attempting to smuggle drugs into the United States.
Trump explained that land operations would follow a comparable approach, stating: "We know every route, we know every house, we know where they live. We know everything about them."
Critics have argued that Trump often inflates or fabricates statistics to enhance his image.
Describing drug trafficking as "like a terrible war," Trump suggested that illegal drugs were responsible for 300,000 deaths last year and pledged to prevent such outcomes. Since September, US forces have carried out at least 22 strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific on vessels suspected of transporting narcotics, reportedly killing at least 87 people.
Lawmakers have questioned both the effectiveness and legality of these operations, noting that the administration has not publicly proven that the targeted boats were carrying drugs and that those killed were not given an opportunity to defend themselves.
Earlier in the day, Trump presented gold medallions to actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, members of the rock band Kiss, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Michael Crawford, and musician George Strait as part of the annual Kennedy Center Honors. The event, hosted by the State Department, celebrates individuals for their lifetime contributions to American performing arts.
Speaking at the dinner, the US Secretary of State praised the honorees, stating they have elevated America’s global standing and served as cultural ambassadors. "One of the great American exports is our culture and our talent. It inspires the world," he said, adding that many people first encounter the United States through its cultural output. "They call it 'soft power,' but what it really means is the influence of our culture ... (to) people around the world," he said.
Trump earlier this year drew controversy by taking control of the Kennedy Center, removing its board of trustees, and installing supporters. He also claimed to have had a major role in selecting this year’s honorees to his personal preference.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment