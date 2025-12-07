403
Niger to Sue French Nuclear Giant Over Alleged "Radioactive Pollution"
(MENAFN) Niger's military authorities have leveled explosive accusations against French state-owned nuclear corporation Orano, alleging "radioactive pollution" and "predatory behavior" following the discovery of hundreds of barrels containing radioactive waste near a decommissioned uranium facility in the nation's northern region.
The Mining Ministry reported inspectors uncovered approximately 400 barrels with dangerously elevated radioactive core materials at Madaouela, adjacent to the uranium center of Arlit, where Orano previously maintained operations. Local radiation measurements allegedly surged to 10 microsieverts per hour—twenty times the standard 0.5 level. Officials additionally confirmed tests identified toxic substances linked to respiratory illnesses.
Niger's justice minister, Alio Daouda, announced Tuesday the corporation will confront legal action for "mass crimes," including harm to the environment, public health, and national sovereignty.
"This illegal dump illustrates Orano's persistent disregard for Niger and its people since the beginning of uranium mining," Daouda said, vowing that "Niger will not back down in the defense of its sovereignty."
Orano, which is 90% owned by the French state, has told Reuters that it "does not hold an operating license for the Madaouela site and has conducted no operations there."
The charges emerge during intensifying tensions between Niamey and Orano over uranium mining control in the West African country—the globe's eighth-largest yellowcake producer. Niger historically furnished roughly 15% to 17% of uranium powering France's electricity generation during peak mining periods.
Last week, Niger allegedly defied a World Bank tribunal directive and transported over 1,000 tons of uranium from the Somair mine, which Orano had managed since 1971 before the African state nationalized it in June.
The fuel company condemned the action as violating court mandates instructing the former French colony "not to sell, transfer, or even facilitate the transfer to third parties of uranium produced by Somair."
Military leaders have maintained they are asserting sovereign authority. Beyond commandeering Somair's operational control over what they characterized as Orano's "irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behavior," the government also canceled the company's authorization at the Imouraren deposit last year.
