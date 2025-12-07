403
Trump Applauds Breakthrough Rwanda-DRC Peace Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump celebrated a breakthrough peace accord between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday, declaring it ends 30 years of devastating bloodshed in Congo's volatile eastern territories.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi finalized the Washington Accord for Peace and Prosperity during a signing ceremony at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace—previously known as the US Institute of Peace. The nations' foreign ministers had initially inked the agreement in June following intensive negotiations led by the US, the African Union, and Qatar.
Trump described the occasion as the inaugural event held at the "spectacular building."
"It's a great honor… very importantly, we're settling a war that's been going on for decades with millions and millions of people killed," he stated.
The president remarked that the former adversaries, who have "spent a lot of time killing each other," will now "spend a lot of time hugging, holding hands, and taking advantage" of the US "economically like every other country does."
Kagame commended Trump for an "even-handed" peace approach.
Decades of hostility between Kigali and Kinshasa stem from insurgent violence in eastern Congo that intensified throughout this year. DR Congo officials have consistently charged Rwanda with arming the M23 militia—claims Rwanda firmly rejects.
Under the Washington pact, Rwanda commits to pulling back troops from border zones and halting purported M23 backing, while DR Congo agrees to dismantle anti-Rwandan armed groups and establish joint security oversight. The framework also creates regional economic partnerships linked to US investment in Congo's cobalt, coltan, and strategic mineral reserves—sectors where Western media report Washington aims to counter China's market control.
Trump recognized both nations possess "some very valuable things," emphasizing the leaders gave him their "personal word" to fully implement the accord.
Prior truce arrangements have disintegrated amid ongoing combat reports between M23 fighters and Congolese troops—including clashes documented even while leaders negotiated in Washington.
African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf praised the agreement as a "significant milestone" toward peace in the region and urged both governments to honor their obligations and protect civilians.
