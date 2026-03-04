Statement From Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson On Ensuring The Safety Of American Citizens In The Middle East

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Since February 28, over 17,500 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East – with over 8,500 U.S. American citizens returning to the U.S. yesterday alone.

Many more Americans have left the Middle East to other countries in Europe and Asia, and others have safely departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States.

Through the State Department's 24/7 Task Force, we have assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad, including offering security guidance and travel assistance.

The U.S. State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen abroad who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so.

Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the U.S. Department of State 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444.