Russia, India Forge Stronger Economic Partnership
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have cemented an ambitious economic partnership, inking multiple agreements designed to propel bilateral commerce to $100 billion by 2030.
Following high-level negotiations Friday, the strategic allies formalized a dozen memoranda spanning infrastructure, energy, pharmaceuticals, and media sectors.
"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is pursuing an independent sovereign policy and it attains great results in the economy," Putin said, adding that Russia is seeking "multifaceted relations" with India in various sectors.
"It is a matter of happiness that my acquaintance with you is more than 25 years old," Modi told Putin.
The Indian leader identified the cornerstone of bilateral relations as "mutual trust."
"It gives us wings to accomplish what we wish," he said.
Modi expressed confidence the nations could achieve their $100 billion trade benchmark ahead of the 2030 deadline.
Russia committed to guaranteeing continuous energy deliveries to India.
Moscow will leverage New Delhi's pharmaceutical prowess by establishing a major drug manufacturing facility in Russia's Kaluga Region through Indian collaboration, Putin revealed. The plant will manufacture premium anti-cancer medications.
India dominates global pharmaceutical production as the pharmacy of the world. The South Asian powerhouse produces 60% of the world's vaccines, supplies over 20% of global generic medicines, and accounts for 60% of Africa's generics.
In New Delhi, Putin officially inaugurated the RT India news channel, which he said will give "millions of Indian citizens the opportunity to know more about the reality of Russia."
The depth of personal rapport between the two leaders was unmistakable throughout the two-day diplomatic engagement, beginning with Modi's extraordinary red-carpet reception for Putin on Thursday and their brief drive in a Toyota SUV.
