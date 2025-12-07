403
Azerbaijan, Armenia talk about peace process
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s Presidential Advisor Hikmet Hajiyev and Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan engaged in discussions about advancing peace between their countries on Saturday.
The dialogue took place during a panel titled "Armenia-Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Agreement and a Joint Future" at the 23rd Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital.
In a social media post on X, Hajiyev commented on the session: "We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence building measures etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of South Caucasus into the zone of sustainable peace and prosperity."
Reports indicate that Grigoryan emphasized the ongoing efforts to build mutual trust between both governments and societies, noting that recent interactions between leadership teams have fostered a degree of confidence.
Discussing the International Route for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), also referred to as the Zangezur Corridor, Grigoryan highlighted the project’s potential to boost Armenia’s economy by facilitating the flow of goods and services through its territory, reducing costs, and attracting investment.
“At the Washington summit, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States signed a document in which this route is called TRIPP. We are referring to this term. And we are confident that TRIPP will open up great opportunities not only for the region but also for businesses and countries outside the region,” Grigoryan said.
He further pointed out that encouraging signs were already evident, including Azerbaijan’s removal of its transit restrictions on Armenian products and Armenia’s willingness to allow Azerbaijani transit. Reestablishing transport connections, he added, would lower costs for consumers and stimulate broader economic growth.
