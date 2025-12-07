Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Military Zone Thwarts Attempted Border Infiltration

2025-12-07 02:05:50
Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone announced on Sunday that it successfully foiled an attempted infiltration by three individuals along one of its border fronts, after they tried to cross the border illegally.
Rules of engagement were applied, the individuals were apprehended, and they have been handed over to the relevant authorities.

Jordan News Agency

