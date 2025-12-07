'EU Should Be Abolished': Elon Musk Slams €120 Million Fine Against X

The European Commission has fined Elon Musk's social media platform X €120 million for breaching the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), triggering a strong backlash from the billionaire.

EU regulators said X violated multiple transparency and safety obligations, including misleading users with its new blue verification badge system, failing to disclose advertising information, and restricting researchers' access to public platform data. Officials described the penalty as one of the most significant enforcement actions since the DSA took effect.

In response, Musk wrote on X that the“European Union should be dissolved” and authority returned to individual member states. He argued that centralized regulation undermines democratic decision-making and restricts free expression online.

The U.S. President Donald Trump supported Musk's position, calling the EU action a“wrong move against free speech.” Several U.S. conservative outlets framed the dispute as part of a broader political battle over online expression.

European officials defended the decision, stressing that major tech platforms must comply with safety and transparency requirements if they operate in the region. Reports noted that Brussels views this case as a signal that no platform, regardless of ownership, is exempt from regulation.

Experts say the confrontation reflects growing global tension between governments seeking stronger oversight of digital platforms and tech leaders pushing minimal regulation. Rights groups have repeatedly accused X of weakening content moderation and enabling the spread of misinformation since Musk acquired the company.

The EU is expected to continue intensified enforcement under the DSA, with Meta, TikTok and Google reportedly facing similar scrutiny. Repeat violations under the law could lead to higher fines or potential operational restrictions within Europe.

Musk has not yet said whether X will appeal the ruling to the EU Court of Justice, but analysts predict the dispute will further fuel an international debate over the balance between platform regulation and freedom of speech.

