Turkey, Egypt unveil new unmanned defense platforms

2025-12-07 02:00:52
(MENAFN) Turkish defense company Havelsan, in collaboration with Egypt’s Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), showcased two advanced unmanned systems—Aqrab and Hamza-1—at the EDEX 2025 Defense Fair in Cairo. These platforms mark the first products developed under the Türkiye-Egypt defense cooperation initiative.

The Aqrab, an unmanned ground vehicle, is built on a 6x6 chassis and equipped with a remote-controlled weapon system, representing a type of capability previously unavailable in Egypt.

Designed to withstand desert conditions, it is tailored for operational deployment in the region.

Meanwhile, the Hamza-1, a vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicle, was highlighted as a major innovation in autonomous systems, drawing significant attention at the AOI exhibition.

Sevket Unal, Havelsan’s vice president of international business development and marketing, explained that field demonstrations will follow the fair, allowing end users to provide feedback that will guide further refinements of the platforms. He emphasized Havelsan’s role in integrating command-and-control technology, artificial intelligence, and autonomy into the projects.

Unal also noted Egypt’s strategic importance as a gateway to Africa, expressing expectations that the systems could be marketed to countries across the continent and the Gulf region.

During the fair, Havelsan held discussions with delegations from Egypt, African nations, and Gulf states regarding its capabilities across air, land, sea, and simulation technologies.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited the exhibition, receiving detailed briefings on the new unmanned vehicles and their operational potential.

