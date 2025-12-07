Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UEFA Slaps Fine on Ukraine Over 'Russia Terrorist' Banner Display

UEFA Slaps Fine on Ukraine Over 'Russia Terrorist' Banner Display


2025-12-07 02:00:32
(MENAFN) European football's governing body UEFA penalized Ukraine's national football association for supporters displaying a politically charged message targeting Russia during a competitive fixture, recent reports reveal.

The UEFA Match Delegate documented that Ukrainian supporters "displayed a banner with the words 'Russia is a terrorist state' written on it" during a Euro 2024 qualifying playoff against Iceland held in Wroclaw, Poland.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) issued the April 2024 ruling—publicized by Ukrainian media Saturday—imposing a €15,000 ($16,200) fine on the Ukrainian football federation for "transmitting a provocative message not fit for a sports event."

The disciplinary panel highlighted Ukraine's repeat violations, noting identical infractions within the preceding two years. UEFA declared in its decision that political messaging remains prohibited at football matches "irrespective of the geopolitical situation."

Ukrainian fans raised banners at an away fixture against Bosnia reading 'Russia is a terrorist state' and 'UN still useless - Srebrenica 1995, Ukraine now', prompting the UEFA sanction for provocative displays deemed unsuitable for sporting venues.

FIFA and UEFA expelled Russia from all competitions immediately following the Ukraine conflict's outbreak in 2022. The organizations subsequently faced accusations of applying inconsistent standards after declining to ban Israel despite UN investigators alleging the country committed genocide in Gaza.

MENAFN07122025000045017169ID1110447380



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search