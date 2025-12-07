403
UEFA Slaps Fine on Ukraine Over 'Russia Terrorist' Banner Display
(MENAFN) European football's governing body UEFA penalized Ukraine's national football association for supporters displaying a politically charged message targeting Russia during a competitive fixture, recent reports reveal.
The UEFA Match Delegate documented that Ukrainian supporters "displayed a banner with the words 'Russia is a terrorist state' written on it" during a Euro 2024 qualifying playoff against Iceland held in Wroclaw, Poland.
UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) issued the April 2024 ruling—publicized by Ukrainian media Saturday—imposing a €15,000 ($16,200) fine on the Ukrainian football federation for "transmitting a provocative message not fit for a sports event."
The disciplinary panel highlighted Ukraine's repeat violations, noting identical infractions within the preceding two years. UEFA declared in its decision that political messaging remains prohibited at football matches "irrespective of the geopolitical situation."
Ukrainian fans raised banners at an away fixture against Bosnia reading 'Russia is a terrorist state' and 'UN still useless - Srebrenica 1995, Ukraine now', prompting the UEFA sanction for provocative displays deemed unsuitable for sporting venues.
FIFA and UEFA expelled Russia from all competitions immediately following the Ukraine conflict's outbreak in 2022. The organizations subsequently faced accusations of applying inconsistent standards after declining to ban Israel despite UN investigators alleging the country committed genocide in Gaza.
