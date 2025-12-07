403
Turkish FM highlights Qatar’s growing mediation role
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday praised Qatar as an increasingly influential mediator on the global stage. Speaking on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Fidan described the annual gathering as “more important than ever,” emphasizing Qatar’s expanding diplomatic reach beyond the Middle East.
“Qatar is no longer just a regional mediator — it has become a global mediator,” he said, noting its role in conflict resolution in Africa and South America. Fidan stressed that the forum plays a key role in addressing global issues while also highlighting regional concerns, particularly Palestine and Syria. “I am very pleased to be here,” he added.
Fidan commended Qatar’s leadership, including Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for their long-standing mediation efforts. He also highlighted the strong Türkiye–Qatar partnership, describing it as rooted in “unbreakable bonds” and reinforced by the personal rapport between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emir Tamim. The relationship spans investment, economy, technology, education, security, and defense, and Fidan indicated Ankara’s intention to further expand these ties.
Turning to regional conflicts, he criticized Israel for “daily and significant ceasefire violations” and for blocking promised humanitarian aid, calling these “major problems.” Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s willingness to support peace in Palestine, including potential contributions to a Stabilization Force.
On Syria, he noted that Türkiye, regional countries, and the international community continue to provide assistance, while warning that Israeli expansionist policies pose a growing threat to both Syria and the broader region.
The two-day Doha Forum brings together global leaders and prominent figures, including Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. The 2024 edition drew over 5,000 attendees and more than 350 speakers under the theme “The Innovation Imperative.”
