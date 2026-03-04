403
The Cohesive UAE Society as the Extended Family for Orphans
Across the history of the United Arab Emirates, social cohesion has served as a structural pillar of national resilience, enabling the nation to meet pressure with composure and transform uncertainty into opportunity. From the earliest years of the Union, the UAE anchored its development in the strength of the family, placing human dignity, solidarity, and shared responsibility at the core of public policy.
In 2026, designated as the “Year of Family,” that orientation takes on renewed momentum: The stability of society begins with the stability of families, and safeguarding those most vulnerable is not seasonal gesture of charity; but a sustained national commitment.
Within this framework, care for orphans stands as one of the clearest expressions of social maturity, an obligation that requires more than sentiment and demands enduring guarantees.
From one-off giving to sustainable impact
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi launched the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign on 18 February 2026, an initiative grounded in a practical understanding of shared responsibility.
Its premise is clear: to move beyond immediate donations. Contributions are converted into assets, professionally invested and institutionally managed, ensuring that support becomes continuous rather than episodic. The objective is sustained care for orphans across essential needs: education, healthcare, and quality of life - through an endowment model designed for longevity.
This approach reflects the Authority’s broader message that endowment is not merely philanthropy, but a development tool, shifting assistance from temporary relief to a long-term system that strengthens social cohesion and generates intergenerational impact.
Leadership rooted in values
The campaign draws from a legacy shaped by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision placed social care and human dignity at the heart of nation-building. That legacy continues under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” whose longstanding advocacy for family welfare and social inclusion has strengthened the UAE’s integrated care framework. Orphan care is not positioned at the margins of policy discourse; it is central to it.
H.E. Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, President of Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, spoke to a vision that is both national in scope and deeply personal in meaning. He marked this campaign as a renewed call rooted at the heart of Emirati identity, built on values of care and reciprocity. “The 2026 campaign reaffirms our conviction that caring for orphans is not an intermittent act of charity but a permanent act of public responsibility and humanitarian vigour - one that must be organised, funded and governed so its benefits endure through generations.” Reminding us that the family, beyond being the base of social structure, also forms the primary custodian of safety, belonging, and loyalty among citizens.
Cohesion that shows itself under pressure
The Emirati community has demonstrated repeatedly that its cohesion is not situational. In moments of difficulties, solidarity intensifies, initiatives expand, and the collective sense deepens that responsibility is shared.
The campaign embodies a simple yet profound idea: society itself can serve as the extended family for the orphan. Investing in an orphan’s psychological, educational, and social stability is an investment in the equilibrium of the community as a whole.
H.E. noted that the sacred texts bear witness to the greatness of this message. In Surah Al-Baqarah, God Almighty says: “They ask you ˹O Prophet in˺ what ˹way˺ they should donate. Say, “Whatever donations you give are for parents, relatives, orphans, the poor, and ˹needy˺ travellers. Whatever good you do is certainly well known to Allah.” . The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "I and the person who looks after an orphan and provides for him, will be in Paradise like this," putting his index and middle fingers together .
Through this powerful imagery, orphan sponsorship is elevated to a path that brings a believer into close companionship with the Prophet in Paradise, transforming acts of giving into a bridge between this world and the Hereafter.
A commitment beyond the year
While 2026 carries the title “Year of Family,” the Chairman underscored that the values embodied by this designation extend far beyond a calendar cycle, a move toward stronger partnership between individuals and institutions, and toward systems where giving becomes sustainable and dependable.
As His Excellency affirmed that in the UAE, orphans are not at the periphery of the national story, they are at its heart. Through this endowment, our country reaffirms itself as a home where no one is left without belonging, and where shared responsibility builds a future of hope and dignity.
Through this campaign, Awqaf Abu Dhabi advances a governance-led model of social investment, one that transforms compassion into structured impact and reinforces the UAE’s enduring commitment to human-centred nation-building.
