403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine carry out air strikes
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian forces carried out a series of air strikes on Saturday, according to statements from both militaries.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces targeted Ukrainian military positions across 152 districts, utilizing aircraft, drones, missiles, and artillery. The strikes reportedly hit energy and transport infrastructure, equipment depots, and troop deployment areas. Russia also claimed its air defenses neutralized two US-made HIMARS launchers and 366 drones within the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries Friday night, disrupting fuel supplies for Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces also stated that a plant producing shell parts in the Luhansk region—currently under Russian control—was heavily damaged during overnight attacks. Additional Russian strikes reportedly targeted Fastov airport near Kyiv and a nearby railway station.
Commenting on the Ukrainian claims, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s Chechnya region, described the strike on Fastov as retaliation for a previous attack on the Grozny-City skyscraper complex.
Independent verification of the reported strikes from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces targeted Ukrainian military positions across 152 districts, utilizing aircraft, drones, missiles, and artillery. The strikes reportedly hit energy and transport infrastructure, equipment depots, and troop deployment areas. Russia also claimed its air defenses neutralized two US-made HIMARS launchers and 366 drones within the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries Friday night, disrupting fuel supplies for Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces also stated that a plant producing shell parts in the Luhansk region—currently under Russian control—was heavily damaged during overnight attacks. Additional Russian strikes reportedly targeted Fastov airport near Kyiv and a nearby railway station.
Commenting on the Ukrainian claims, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s Chechnya region, described the strike on Fastov as retaliation for a previous attack on the Grozny-City skyscraper complex.
Independent verification of the reported strikes from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment