Russia, Ukraine carry out air strikes

2025-12-07 01:44:05
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian forces carried out a series of air strikes on Saturday, according to statements from both militaries.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its forces targeted Ukrainian military positions across 152 districts, utilizing aircraft, drones, missiles, and artillery. The strikes reportedly hit energy and transport infrastructure, equipment depots, and troop deployment areas. Russia also claimed its air defenses neutralized two US-made HIMARS launchers and 366 drones within the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries Friday night, disrupting fuel supplies for Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces also stated that a plant producing shell parts in the Luhansk region—currently under Russian control—was heavily damaged during overnight attacks. Additional Russian strikes reportedly targeted Fastov airport near Kyiv and a nearby railway station.

Commenting on the Ukrainian claims, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s Chechnya region, described the strike on Fastov as retaliation for a previous attack on the Grozny-City skyscraper complex.

Independent verification of the reported strikes from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

