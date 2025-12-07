403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Regional Leaders Meet at Doha Forum
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa convened with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the margins of the Doha Forum, which commenced on Saturday.
During his dialogue with Nawaf, both sides explored approaches to bolstering collaboration and advancing bilateral ties between their nations, according to a news agency.
Sharaa was present at the forum’s inaugural session, organized under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress”, as noted by a Syrian news agency, which refrained from adding further information.
Later, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim welcomed Sharaa during a separate encounter at the event, as stated by the Syrian presidency.
The discussions included the participation of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
According to a media outlet, the emir conducted individual meetings with leaders from Syria, Somalia, Mauritania, Ghana, and Lebanon to examine methods of improving cooperation and to address regional and global matters of shared interest.
Additionally, the Syrian presidency reported that Sharaa paid a visit to the headquarters of the Al Jazeera network in Doha, where he met with Director-General Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani and various staff members.
He explored the network’s divisions and received an overview of newsroom functions.
The two-day forum gathers prominent international figures, including Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
During his dialogue with Nawaf, both sides explored approaches to bolstering collaboration and advancing bilateral ties between their nations, according to a news agency.
Sharaa was present at the forum’s inaugural session, organized under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress”, as noted by a Syrian news agency, which refrained from adding further information.
Later, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim welcomed Sharaa during a separate encounter at the event, as stated by the Syrian presidency.
The discussions included the participation of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
According to a media outlet, the emir conducted individual meetings with leaders from Syria, Somalia, Mauritania, Ghana, and Lebanon to examine methods of improving cooperation and to address regional and global matters of shared interest.
Additionally, the Syrian presidency reported that Sharaa paid a visit to the headquarters of the Al Jazeera network in Doha, where he met with Director-General Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani and various staff members.
He explored the network’s divisions and received an overview of newsroom functions.
The two-day forum gathers prominent international figures, including Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, World Economic Forum President and CEO Borge Brende, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment