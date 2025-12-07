403
Al-Sharaa holds talks with Lebanese PM, Qatar’s Emir at Doha Forum
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the margins of the Doha Forum, which began on Saturday.
According to general reports, Sharaa’s discussion with the Lebanese prime minister focused on expanding cooperation and advancing bilateral ties between Damascus and Beirut.
Sharaa also attended the forum’s opening session, held under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,” as noted by broad regional reporting, though no additional details were provided about his participation.
Later, Qatar’s emir hosted Sharaa for further talks, joined by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. General accounts state that the emir met separately with leaders from Syria, Somalia, Mauritania, Ghana, and Lebanon to explore avenues for deeper cooperation and to exchange views on regional and global issues.
The Syrian presidency also said that Sharaa visited the headquarters of a major international news network in Doha, where he met with its director-general and staff, toured the departments, and received an overview of how the newsroom operates.
The two-day gathering draws an array of prominent international figures, including Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the head of a leading global economic forum, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. The event’s global communications partnership is handled by a major international news agency.
According to general summaries, the previous edition of the Doha Forum, held in December 2024 under the theme “The Innovation Imperative,” brought together more than 5,000 participants and over 350 speakers.
