Moody's Flags Azerbaijan As Standout Performer In Cooling Global Banking Landscape

Strong capitalisation across the sector will continue to support credit growth, shareholder distributions, and investment in innovation, particularly as private credit, artificial intelligence, and digital assets reshape banking operations. However, Moody's analysis of the Central Asia and Caucasus (CAC) region positions it as a standout performer relative to other emerging markets.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%