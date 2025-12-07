Goa Fire: Amit Shah Expresses Deep Grief Over 'Deeply Painful' Tragedy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a major fire incident at a club-cum-restaurant in Goa's Arpora, which claimed over two dozen lives and left at least half a dozen injured.

Shah, in a post on X, called the incident "deeply painful" while extending his "sincerest condolences" to the families of those who died and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

"The tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in Arpora, Goa, is deeply painful. The local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said.

PM Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap in Arpora, Goa. At the same time, the injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote in a post on X.

Death Toll Rises to 25, Probe On

Meanwhile, the death toll from the massive fire in a club at Goa's Arpora has risen to 25, up from 23, with four of them identified as tourists and 14 others as staff members, Goa Police said. The identity of the remaining seven bodies recovered is yet to be established, police said.

At least six people are injured due to the fire and are currently undergoing treatment, as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and legal action is being taken against those responsible.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)