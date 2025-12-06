ILT20: Nissanka's Second Straight Half-Century Guides Giants To Four-Wicket Win

Another fiery half-century from Pathum Nissanka scripted the Gulf Giants four-wicket victory over the Dubai Capitals at the DP World ILT20 Season 4. Nissanka (67 off 31) joined James Vince (50 not out off 45) in a match-winning partnership of 97 runs in 60 balls to chase down the target of 161 for a second consecutive win.

Nissanka thumped six four and five sixes as the Gulf Giants moved to the top of the points table.

Recommended For You Restaurant Review: Modern Dubai bistro FLOR is setting a new standard for casual-fine dining

Earlier, Azmatullah Omarzai led the charge with the ball, returning figures of 3/46 to restrict the Capitals to a competitive total. While several Capitals batters got starts, it was skipper Dasun Shanaka (23 not out off 9) lifted the tempo at the death with a late flurry.

Despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz (9 off 6) early, the Giants' reply gathered momentum quickly. Nissanka took aim at James Neesham in the fourth over, hammering three sixes and a boundary as the Giants motored to 60/1 at the end of the powerplay.

While Vince played the quieter knock, Nissanka raced to a 23-ball half-century with five fours and four sixes.

The momentum halted briefly when the Giants lost two wickets in consecutive overs. Mustafizur Rahman picked up his second wicket of the night, to account for Nissanka in the 12th over. Shanaka scalped Moeen Ali soon after leaving the Giants at 112/3.

Omarzai (14 off 12) and Tom Moores (13 off 8) made handy contributions as Vince completed a 45-ball half-century and took the Giants home in 18.5 overs.

“The fact that we got the points, and we feel we can play better is a good thing," said Gulf Giants captain Moeen Ali.

"We squeezed them with the ball in the middle overs. Nissanka is a brilliant player and one of the top players in every format. Vince is also a quality player. He just did the job and played the situation well.”

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by four wickets

Dubai Capitals 160/6 in 20 overs (Sediqullah Atal 35, Jordan Cox 31, David Willey 29, Dasun Shanaka 23 not out, Azmatullah Omarzai 3 for 46, Aayan Afzal Khan 1 for 3, Moeen Ali 1 for 23)

Gulf Giants 161/6 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 67, James Vince 50 not out, Azmatullah Omarzai 14, Dasun Shanaka 2 for 16, Mustafizur Rahman 2 for 26)

Player of the Match: Pathum Nissanka