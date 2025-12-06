MENAFN - Gulf Times) *Palestine 36 presents a living archive of a defining chapter in history, said director Annemarie Jacir following a special private screening of the movie at the Doha Film Festival (DFF).

A landmark work that brings to life the 1936 revolt during the British Mandate for Palestine, the film integrates a dramatic narrative with painstakingly restored and colourised archival footage.

“The revolt of 1936 is our first mass uprising, cutting across classes and geographies,” Jacir said.

“Much of what we live under today was designed then,” she said.“We wanted the archive to feel present and alive, not a step back in time, so viewers experience a continuous, forward-moving story of people asserting dignity and agency.”

Built on years of research and field work, the production team restored a partially destroyed Palestinian village using traditional methods, in close collaboration with local families, before conditions forced the crew to relocate and rebuild the set-in northern Jordan.

The film features sequences shot in Jerusalem, captured under intense physical and emotional pressure.

“We felt we might never be able to return,” Jacir said.“Filming *Palestine 36 became an act of preservation of places and lives at risk of erasure.”

Hiam Abbas reflected on her role in the film.

“There is no way to separate my artistic identity from who I am and what Palestine left in me,” she said.“That inheritance is the emotional system I work with.”

Co-produced across the wider region with post-production completed in the UK, *Palestine 36 reflects deep regional collaboration, with the Doha Film Institute (DFI) supporting the film.

“Every film adds to the memories we are striving to preserve,” actor Saleh Bakri said.

Composer Ben Frost's original score anchors the film's emotional core, responding to images of a world“gone forever” with a soundscape of loss, resilience, and memory:“The music is my honest response to a sense of loss.”

The score was recorded in Doha with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

