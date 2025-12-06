WB BJP Leader Serves Food Ahead Of Mass Gita Recitation In Kolkata

West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar served food to devotees ahead of the mass Gita recitation programme that will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday. The initiative was part of the preparations for the spiritual event, which aims to bring together devotees from across the city to engage in the collective reading of the sacred scripture. Majumdar interacted with participants and encouraged them to take part in the programme actively.

Uniting Hindus Through Gita Recitation

On the mass Gita recitation program to be held at the Brigade Parade Ground, Padma Shri awardee Kartik Maharaj, also known as Pradiptananda Maharaj, said, "Bhagavad Gita is the most sacred 'granth' of Hindus...Bhagavad Gita unites all the Hindus...This is a part of the attempt to unite all the Hindus...Saints from across the nation will participate in this programme..."

Over 5 Lakh People to Participate

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato said, "We are serving food to the devotees who have come from various parts of the nation to participate in the mass Gita recitation program...More than 5 lakh people will participate in this programme."

'Saints' Blessings Necessary to Save Bengal'

Earlier, Majumdar stated that saints from Bengal have been organising the Gita recitation event, and that their blessing is required to save Bengal. "For the past few years, the saints of Bengal have been organising Gita recitations, which are attended by lakhs of people... 5 lakh people are going to come here tomorrow to collectively recite the Gita, in which one chapter will be recited... The blessings of the saints are necessary to save Bengal, and I believe that we will receive this blessing tomorrow...," Majumdar said. (ANI)

