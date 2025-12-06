Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Air Quality Dips Again As AQI Crosses 300 Coldwave Alert Lifted

Delhi Weather Latest Update: Delhi woke up to thick smog on Sunday as AQI again crossed 300, pushing air quality into the 'very poor' category. While pollution levels worsened, IMD lifted coldwave alert, though chilly weather continued across city

Delhi began Sunday wrapped in a dense layer of smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 300 mark once more, returning to the“very poor” category after a short-lived improvement earlier in the week. Data from the Sameer App showed an overall AQI of 305 at 7:05 AM, with Mundka recording the day's highest value. Several key locations, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Nehru Nagar, and Pusa, reported AQI levels ranging between 327 and 365, underlining the widespread deterioration in air quality across the capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta indicated that the administration was actively addressing all major sources of pollution in a continuous, mission-mode effort. She mentioned that the government's initiatives target smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, open garbage burning, and wood burning, which collectively worsen the city's air. The CM also noted that the installation of mist devices on electric poles was underway, with the aim of reducing particulate matter in the atmosphere.

Although Delhi was placed under a“Yellow Alert” for a coldwave on Friday, the India Meteorological Department removed the alert for Sunday. Despite this, the city continued to experience chilly conditions. The forecast indicated a minimum temperature of around 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 25 degrees Celsius, along with partly cloudy skies and persistent winter-like cold.