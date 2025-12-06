Occupiers Defend Bay With Two Boats In Sevastopol Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Telegram channel Crimean Wind stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In Sevastopol, the occupiers are ensuring the defense of the bay with boats. Two military boats are moored near pier No. 8 in Sevastopol Bay: the counter-sabotage boat Project 21980 Grachonok and the artillery boat Project 1204 Shmel," the post reads.

It is noted that the Grachonok is equipped with artillery armament – one 14.5-mm MTPU, one DP-65A anti-sabotage grenade launcher, one DP-64 grenade launcher – as well as missile armament – MANPADS Igla and Verba (ammunition of 4 SAMs).

Partisans reconnoiter territory of occupiers' anti-aircraft missile regiment in Sevastopol

The Shmel is armed with one 76-mm D-56TS turret, one 7.62-mm SGMT machine gun, and two 25-mm 2M-3M automatic turrets. Its missile armament includes 17 BM-14-17 140-mm launchers (34 rockets) and two MANPADS Strela-2M launchers (8 SAMs). Mine-torpedo armament includes up to 4 bottom mines IGDM-500 and up to 10 anchor mines. Previously, patrols were also spotted in Sevastopol Bay on a Project 11770 landing boat Serna.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in Sevastopol, the Russians were dispersing fuel depots following Ukrainian strikes.

First photo: Kabelleger / David Gubler