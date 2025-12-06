PM Modi Condoles Victims Of Goa's Birch By Romeo Lane Club Fire, Assures Full State Support

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled victims of Goa's Birch By Romeo Lane club fire that killed 23 and assured full state support after speaking to CM Pramod Sawant.

The blaze occurred around midnight and first responders rushed to the scene. Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment as authorities worked through the night to bring it under control.

He took to X and said,“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire incident.

She said,“Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

| Goa nightclub fire LIVE: Blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane club kills 23, PM reacts Goa club fire: State to conduct inquiry

Sawant described the tragedy as "unfortunate" and mentioned stringent action would follow.

“The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law....” Sawant stated.

| IndiGo fiasco: ₹21 lakh gone as Goa destination wedding gets postponed

Among those who died were the club's kitchen workers, comprising three women,“three to four tourists”, PTI reported citing Sawant.

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight. He mentioned that at 12:04 am the police control room was informed about a fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. Kumar added that the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene, and that the fire was now under control with all the bodies recovered.

'Need to conduct a safety audit'

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday sought a safety audit of all clubs in Goa, as per an ANI report.

Lobo said, "We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important. Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement."